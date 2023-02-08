Contact tracing data of Aarogya Setu has been deleted: MeitY

The contact tracing feature of the Aarogya Setu mobile application has been discontinued and the feature's collected data has been deleted, minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the Parliament on February 8.

While responding to a query on the collected data of Aarogya Setu, Chandrasekhar said, "In accordance with the provisions of the said protocol (Aarogya Setu Data Access and Knowledge Sharing Protocol), the contact tracing feature of the Aarogya Setu mobile application has been discontinued and contact tracing data collected through it has been deleted."

Chandrasekhar also informed that approved officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, State Health Departments, the National and State Disaster Management Authorities, and District Civil Surgeons were given access to the data collected through Aarogya Setu.

Based on a recommendation of an empowered group, Aarogya Setuu Data Access and Knowledge Sharing Protocol was brought in in 2020 to "ensure secure collection of data by the Aarogya Setu mobile application".