ZEE announces restructuring, integrates digital assets and content team

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) has restructured its organisation in line with its ZEE 4.0 strategy.

Under the new plan, Punit Misra will take over as President - Content & International Markets.

The company has formed an integrated content team, which will be responsible of creating and serving content to its viewers across linear and digital platforms.

The linear (advertising/distribution) and digital (advertising video on demand/subscription video on demand teams in the international markets will be integrated into a single team. Through integration, the company will also enable each international cluster leader to craft a local-market aligned approach.

For the digital business, Amit Goenka will take over as President, Digital Businesses & Platforms. Video streaming platform ZEE5's head Tarun Katial will continue to report to Goenka.

The company's 4.0 strategy includes bringing together all of its digital assets under a single umbrella, which includes ZEE5 (domestic AVOD+SVOD), ZEE5 Global, SugarBox and Digital Publishing.

Earlier this year, ZEE announced an investment of Rs 522 crore, spread over 24 months, in its streaming connectivity company SugarBox. The investment was done with the expectation of the latter helping in improving ZEE5's overall reach.

Like the digital business, the company will be combining different parts of its movies business, which are currently embedded in multiple domains, into a single integrated platform.

Shariq Patel will head the integrated movies business.

Rahul Johri has been appointed as President – Business, South Asia and will be responsible for leading the integrated revenue and monetisation team.

Before ZEE, Johri was associated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as its first CEO for over four years. Prior to BCCI, Rahul was associated with Discovery Networks Asia Pacific for 15 years.

Like other teams, ZEE will create an integrated revenue and monetisation team. The team will be a combination of all its existing B2B revenue generating teams (linear, digital advertising sales, distribution and B2B SVOD partnerships) into a unified ecosystem.

Punit Misra, Amit Goenka, Shariq Patel, Anurag Bedi, who will be heading the music business, and Rahul Johri will report to the Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka.

The new structure is effective immediately.