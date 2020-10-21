172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|zee-announces-restructuring-integrates-digital-assets-and-content-team-5995591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ZEE announces restructuring, integrates digital assets and content team

Rahul Johri has been appointed as President – Business, South Asia and will be responsible for leading the integrated revenue and monetisation team

Maryam Farooqui
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) has restructured its organisation in line with its ZEE 4.0 strategy.

Under the new plan, Punit Misra will take over as President - Content & International Markets.

The company has formed an integrated content team, which will be responsible of creating and serving content to its viewers across linear and digital platforms.

Close

The linear (advertising/distribution) and digital (advertising video on demand/subscription video on demand  teams in the international markets will be integrated into a single team. Through integration, the company will also enable each international cluster leader to craft a local-market aligned approach.

related news

For the digital business, Amit Goenka will take over as President, Digital Businesses & Platforms. Video streaming platform ZEE5's head Tarun Katial will continue to report to Goenka.

The company's 4.0 strategy includes bringing together all of its digital assets under a single umbrella, which includes ZEE5 (domestic AVOD+SVOD), ZEE5 Global, SugarBox and Digital Publishing.

Earlier this year, ZEE announced an investment of Rs 522 crore, spread over 24 months, in its streaming connectivity company SugarBox. The investment was done with the expectation of the latter helping in improving ZEE5's overall reach.

Like the digital business, the company will be combining different parts of its movies business, which are currently embedded in multiple domains, into a single integrated platform.

Shariq Patel will head the integrated movies business.

Rahul Johri has been appointed as President – Business, South Asia and will be responsible for leading the integrated revenue and monetisation team.

Before ZEE, Johri was associated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as its first CEO for over four years. Prior to BCCI, Rahul was associated with Discovery Networks Asia Pacific for 15 years.

Like other teams, ZEE will create an integrated revenue and monetisation team. The team will be a combination of all its existing B2B revenue generating teams (linear, digital advertising sales, distribution and B2B SVOD partnerships) into a unified ecosystem.

Punit Misra, Amit Goenka, Shariq Patel, Anurag Bedi, who will be heading the music business, and Rahul Johri will report to the Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka.

The new structure is effective immediately.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 09:36 pm

tags #Business #stocks #Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.