Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 07:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wings clipped: 12 airlines that hit turbulence and were forced to shut shop

Check out this video to find out 12 Indian carriers that didn’t get a lifeline from the government and perished due to rising debt.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The aviation sector in India has seen numerous airlines commence operations and shut shop due to various unforeseen reasons. The recent victim being one of India’s top carriers, Jet Airways. The Naresh Goyal founded carrier has shut operations temporarily, but prior to that Kingfisher Airlines, Sahara Airlines, Air Deccan and nine other carriers have had a similar fate.

Check out this video to find out the 12 Indian carriers that didn't get an lifeline from the government and perished due to rising debt.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 07:53 am

tags #Jet Airways #Kingfisher Airlines #Naresh Goyal #video

