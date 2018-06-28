App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Time-saver: Now, flyers can check in from these hotels in Mumbai

The Mumbai airport administrator has introduced the extended check-in facility to some of the well known hotels in the city

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Flyers from Mumbai can now check-in from some of the city hotels and avoid the queue at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA).


GVK Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), the company that administers the airport, has introduced the extended check-in facility to some of the well-known hotels in the city.


These include Sahara Star, Hyatt Regency, Taj Santacruz, ITC Maratha, Hilton Mumbai International Airport & The Lalit. The airport administrator  may add to the list.


The initiative comes at a time when the airport has been in news for flight delays. According to the report by DGCA for May, the Mumbai airport was placed last among its peers in metros when it came to on-time performance.

"This facility can be used by anyone who has the access to these hotels. By the use of this facility, passengers will be able to save on time," MIAL said in a statement.

 The company added that all the airlines operating out of Terminal 1 of CSIA are now on SBD (self-bag drop facility), making Terminal 1 the only terminal in the country to have a fully automated check-in system.

"The integration of new technology allows the processing of a significant number of passengers to be decentralized from the airport and allows for better use of airport resources," the company said.

First Published on Jun 28, 2018 03:15 pm

