Tejas Networks wins order from BSNL for BharatNet

Tejas Networks won an expansion order of Rs 336 crores from BSNL for BharatNet. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Nayak, MD & CEO of Tejas Networks spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

“This order is for BharatNet project. Part of it will be completing of the additional stuff on phase-I and part of the order is for the phase-II. We do expect to have lot more orders during the next fiscal,” he said.

“This order should get executed in the next one-two quarters because the project is on fast track because the government wants to get this BharatNet phase-II off the blocks very quickly,” he added.

“We should continue to see healthy margins on this order,” said Nayak.

