Sharda Cropchem: Likely to outperform in the agrochemical space

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

While domestic market-focused agrochemical firms are dealing with the repercussions of an erratic monsoon, Sharda Cropchem (SCC) (CMP: Rs 328, M Cap: Rs 2,957 crore) comes as an interesting play in the global space. Among the key drivers for the company is the disproportionate focus on the high-margin European business. The company gets more than 50 per cent revenue from Europe and 2/3rd of the product registrations pipeline are from the same region. Another trigger to watch out for is the...