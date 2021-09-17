MARKET NEWS

Sharda Cropchem: Likely to outperform in the agrochemical space

Healthy product registration pipeline provides medium-term growth visibility while increasing focus on biocides would be a key trigger to watch.

Bharat Gianani
Neha Gupta
September 17, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST
While domestic market-focused agrochemical firms are dealing with the repercussions of an erratic monsoon, Sharda Cropchem (SCC) (CMP: Rs 328, M Cap: Rs 2,957 crore) comes as an interesting play in the global space. Among the key drivers for the company is the disproportionate focus on the high-margin European business. The company gets more than 50 per cent revenue from Europe and 2/3rd of the product registrations pipeline are from the same region. Another trigger to watch out for is the...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers