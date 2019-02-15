Samsung SDS, IBM collaborate to strengthen Open Source Hyperledger Fabric

During IBM THINK 2019, IBM’s annual conference focused on technology and business, Samsung SDS announced it is continuing its collaboration with IBM in support of advancing Hyperledger Fabric, an open source cross-industry blockchain technology, with recent code contributions, research, and a new white paper.

As a contributor to Hyperledger Fabric, Samsung SDS is working to improve fabric capabilities and actively contributing its new "Accelerator" code to the open source community. The new code is expected to significantly improve Hyperledger Fabric performance for specific use cases.

Samsung SDS is also making a new white paper available, “Accelerating Throughput in Permissioned Blockchain Networks,” co-written by IBM. The paper validates the applicability of Accelerator to Hyperledger Fabric, provides a roadmap and also illustrates performance improvement in terms of transactions per second.

While this technical initiative is being rigorously validated from the open source Hyperledger community, Samsung SDS will prepare to become IBM’s key go-to-market reseller partner of IBM Blockchain Platform in Korea.

Ted Kim, Vice President, Blockchain Team from Samsung SDS America has been named to the IBM Blockchain Board of Advisors.