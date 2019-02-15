Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung SDS, IBM collaborate to strengthen Open Source Hyperledger Fabric

As a contributor to Hyperledger Fabric, Samsung SDS is working to improve fabric capabilities and actively contributing its new "Accelerator" code to the open source community.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

During IBM THINK 2019, IBM’s annual conference focused on technology and business, Samsung SDS announced it is continuing its collaboration with IBM in support of advancing Hyperledger Fabric, an open source cross-industry blockchain technology, with recent code contributions, research, and a new white paper.

As a contributor to Hyperledger Fabric, Samsung SDS is working to improve fabric capabilities and actively contributing its new "Accelerator" code to the open source community. The new code is expected to significantly improve Hyperledger Fabric performance for specific use cases.

Samsung SDS is also making a new white paper available, “Accelerating Throughput in Permissioned Blockchain Networks,” co-written by IBM. The paper validates the applicability of Accelerator to Hyperledger Fabric, provides a roadmap and also illustrates performance improvement in terms of transactions per second.

While this technical initiative is being rigorously validated from the open source Hyperledger community, Samsung SDS will prepare to become IBM’s key go-to-market reseller partner of IBM Blockchain Platform in Korea.

Ted Kim, Vice President, Blockchain Team from Samsung SDS America has been named to the IBM Blockchain Board of Advisors.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.