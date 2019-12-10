Reporter's Take | AC temperature will be at 24°C from Jan. 1

The Ministry of Power has instructed to change the default temperature of air conditioners (ACs) to 24 degree Celsius. The new rule is applicable from January 1, 2020.

The reason for changing the pre-set temperature is to not only reduce energy consumption, but also to save on the electricity bills.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand the reason and result of the change.Watch the video for more.