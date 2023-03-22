Reliance Consumer Products broadens portfolio with home and personal care products

This product line includes Glimmer beauty soaps, Get Real natural soaps, Puric hygiene soaps, Dozo dishwash bars and liquids, HomeGuard toilet and floor cleaners and Enzo laundry detergent powder, liquid and bars.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the holding company for all retail businesses under Reliance Industries Limited, announced on March 22 the launch of distinct brands for products across bath, hygiene, laundry, home care and other categories as part of the expansion of its FMCG portfolio.

This product line includes Glimmer beauty soaps, Get Real natural soaps, Puric hygiene soaps, Dozo dishwash bars and liquids, HomeGuard toilet and floor cleaners and Enzo laundry detergent powder, liquid and bars, Reliance Retail said in a press statement.

Speaking on the launch, Reliance Consumer Products spokesperson said, “Our ambition is to help every Indian household get access to quality products at reasonable price points. This range of home and personal care products boasts high efficacy with superior formulation. These have been developed keeping “Real India” consumer problems at their core.”

Reliance Retail said the products will now be accessible through all channels, enabling all retailers, including kirana stores, to provide consumers with a large selection of daily-need products.

In the coming months, the company intends to aggressively scale up these launches through omni-channel distribution across India to further strengthen its FMCG portfolio.

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of diversified conglomerate Reliance Industries, clocked 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in revenue from operations at Rs 67,634 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. Consolidated revenue for Reliance Retail stood at Rs 57,717 crore in the same period last year.

Net profit for the quarter rose 6.2 percent YoY to Rs 2,400 crore, from Rs 2,259 crore in Q3 FY22. This was in line with analyst expectations.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.