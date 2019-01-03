App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai-based builder Sanjay Agarwal commits suicide; project delay blamed

The builder shot himself at his office in Sindhi Colony, Chembur.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News 

Mumbai-based real estate developer Sanjay Agarwal (57) of Sanjona Builders committed suicide on January 2 by shooting himself with his licensed revolver, police have said.

The builder shot himself at his office in Sindhi Colony, Chembur.

Officials said that the incident happened at around 11:25 am. Agarwal's son, brother-in-law and members from his staff were present outside his cabin at the time of the incident.

The police have registered a case of accidental death at Chembur police station and the deceased builder's body has been sent to Rajawadi hospital for postmortem, police officials said.

According to Agarwal's family members, he was in stress due to a delayed project and that could have led to his suicide.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.