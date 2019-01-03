Mumbai-based builder Sanjay Agarwal commits suicide; project delay blamed

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai-based real estate developer Sanjay Agarwal (57) of Sanjona Builders committed suicide on January 2 by shooting himself with his licensed revolver, police have said.

The builder shot himself at his office in Sindhi Colony, Chembur.

Officials said that the incident happened at around 11:25 am. Agarwal's son, brother-in-law and members from his staff were present outside his cabin at the time of the incident.

The police have registered a case of accidental death at Chembur police station and the deceased builder's body has been sent to Rajawadi hospital for postmortem, police officials said.

According to Agarwal's family members, he was in stress due to a delayed project and that could have led to his suicide.