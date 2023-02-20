MC Insider: The minister's favourite, salt for sweeter returns and curious case of an IT stock

Capex ka tadka!

Shares of this company from the energy space perked up ahead of its earnings call with investors. Chatter on D-street is that the management is likely to announce some sort of ambitious capex plans during the call. Let's wait and watch what eventually unfolds. Many moons ago, the stock used to be a favourite with some of the savvy HNIs on Dalal Street. However, the big stories around this company never materialised, and all those holding the stock for over a decade have little to show for their patience. The recent quarter numbers were good, and that seems to be once again rekindling interest in the firm. But mind you: this is a stock where institutional investors have been trimming stakes for the past many quarters.

