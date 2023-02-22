MC Insider: A brokerage coup, dilemma for edtech unicorn and an unhappy MF honcho

The master analyst

Investor and analyst calls can be dry and boring. But, what if you could spice it up with different ‘identities’? We can’t be too sure whether this analyst does what he does, but anecdotal evidence suggests that he is present in various calls as representing various fund houses! For example, in a consumer-sector company’s call, he might be coming as a representative of Fund A. In an auto-sector company’s call, he might come as a representative of Fund B, and so on. So far, we have seen the said analyst representing three different such fund houses. Whatever his reasons, you have to give it to him for asking super sharp questions that even has company managements impressed.

