Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T emerges as lowest bidder to construct India's longest road bridge over a river

L&T's bid of Rs 3,166 crore was around Rs 1,000 crore lower than SP Singla Constructions.

Soumalya Santikari
 
 
EPC major Larsen & Toubro is set to bag its second big contract within a space of few days as the company has emerged as the lowest bidder at Rs 3,166 crore to construct a 20 km, 4-lane road bridge across the Brahmaputra from Dhubri to Phulbari on NH 127B, sources told Moneycontrol.

The tender for the project was given by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

It will be the longest road bridge (18.36 kms) over a river in the country.

L&T's bid of Rs 3,166 crore was around Rs 1,000 crore lower than SP Singla Constructions.

Also Read | Bullet train project: L&T emerges as lowest bidder for another stretch in Gujarat

The project is being financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Moneycontrol reached out to the NHIDCL for confirmation but there was no response at the time of filing.

The bridge will cut travel distance by over 200 km and boost connectivity in the northeastern states. It will also act as an important conduit for the armed forces and give a fillip to trade and commerce.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 01:59 pm

tags #(L&T #Business #Companies

