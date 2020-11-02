172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|exclusive-bullet-train-project-lt-emerges-as-lowest-bidder-for-another-stretch-in-gujarat-6053861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exclusive | Bullet train project: L&T emerges as lowest bidder for another stretch in Gujarat

L&T had earlier emerged as the lowest bidder for constructing the largest segment of the high-speed rail line between Mumbai and Ahmedabad

Soumalya Santikari
Larsen and Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for the C6 package of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project at Rs 7,289 crore, sources told Moneycontrol.

Other bidders were the Tata Projects-J Kumar Infrastructure Projects Ltd-NCC Ltd consortium and the AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd-Ircon-JMC Projects consortium.

This package connects Vadodara with Ahmedabad through one station and a minor depot at Anand-Nadiad.

The EPC major had earlier emerged as the lowest bidder for constructing the largest segment of the high-speed rail line between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The C6 package involves the design and construction of civil and building works involving 87.5 kms of viaducts and bridges, 25 crossing bridges, a tunnel, 97.50 km of roads, one station, a maintenance depot, four sub-maintenance depots, and a host of other associated structures.

The technical bids for this tender were opened on September 25.

Earlier in a press meet today, Railway Board chief VK Yadav said that 86 percent of the land for the project in Gujarat has been acquired.

The bullet train project is expected to provide a fillip to job creation.

The project implementing agency National High Speed Rail Corporation expects the project to generate 90,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 06:44 pm

tags #(L&T #Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project #Business #Companies #stocks

