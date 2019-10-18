App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel raises about Rs 2,000cr from LIC

The steelmaker had in September raised $400 million through a bond offering to international investors

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879

JSW Steel has raised Rs 2,000 crore from Life Insurance Corporation through a bond offering. The company has raised fresh funds from 10 year bonds, at yield of 8.79 percent payable semi annually, a source told Moneycontrol. 

The steelmaker had in September raised $400 million through a bond offering to international investors. The bonds had a term of 5.5 years and priced at a yield of 5.375 percent, sources said.

Like then, the funds from LIC will be used to refinance existing loans and for some other corporate needs, said a senior industry executive.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 10:57 am

