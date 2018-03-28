App
Mar 28, 2018 12:40 PM IST

JSPL QIP raises Rs 1,200 crore

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) successfully closed their Rs 1,200 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) recently. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Naushad Akhter Ansari, CEO, Steel Business of JSPL spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

“This was quite a bit of success and now this money is going to be utilised for our working capital and part of it will also be used for payments of debt,” he said.

Speaking about listing of Oman business, he added that, “That is something which is in the process, we are also waiting for the right time to do that in that market. That is going to take a little more time, it is not going to happen immediately, it might take maybe about six-eight months down the road but the work has already started,” he added.

