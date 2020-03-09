Jet Airways: The end is nigh?

Jet Airways, India's second-largest airline, has grounded its aircrafts and suspended its operations in April 2019. The company has been taken to the bankruptcy court and is looking for a buyer.

The end may be near for Jet Airways, the once-haloed carrier that has been struggling to get back in the air for nearly a year. And the indication has come just before the deadline expires for its suitors to submit resolution plans.

The signal has come from none other than the CEO of Grant Thornton India, Vishesh Chandiok, who took to Twitter on March 7 to share his views on what 'killed' the airline. His views are significant as the resolution professional overseeing the insolvency process, Ashish Chhawchharia, is deputed from Grant Thornton India.

This is what Chandiok said: