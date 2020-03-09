App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways: The end is nigh?

The airline is unlikely to get any bids before the deadline ends on March 9

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Jet Airways, India's second-largest airline, has grounded its aircrafts and suspended its operations in April 2019. The company has been taken to the bankruptcy court and is looking for a buyer.
Jet Airways, India's second-largest airline, has grounded its aircrafts and suspended its operations in April 2019. The company has been taken to the bankruptcy court and is looking for a buyer.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The end may be near for Jet Airways, the once-haloed carrier that has been struggling to get back in the air for nearly a year. And the indication has come just before the deadline expires for its suitors to submit resolution plans.

The signal has come from none other than the CEO of Grant Thornton India, Vishesh Chandiok, who took to Twitter on March 7 to share his views on what 'killed' the airline. His views are significant as the resolution professional overseeing the insolvency process, Ashish Chhawchharia, is deputed from Grant Thornton India.

This is what Chandiok said:
First Published on Mar 9, 2020 08:27 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.