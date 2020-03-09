Jet Airways: The end is nigh?

The airline is unlikely to get any bids before the deadline ends on March 9
The end may be near for Jet Airways, the once-haloed carrier that has been struggling to get back in the air for nearly a year. And the indication has come just before the deadline expires for its suitors to submit resolution plans.
The signal has come from none other than the CEO of Grant Thornton India, Vishesh Chandiok, who took to Twitter on March 7 to share his views on what 'killed' the airline. His views are significant as the resolution professional overseeing the insolvency process, Ashish Chhawchharia, is deputed from Grant Thornton India.This is what Chandiok said:
I’m sorry to report but I fear we are very near the end of the road for #JetAirways- the proverbial ‘chicken or egg’ is what killed the airline- my apologies to all the employees in particular that we @GrantThorntonIN couldn’t do better for you. https://t.co/7BNfmQy8Js
