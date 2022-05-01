English
    James Murdoch and Uday Shankar-led platform invests $600 million in Kota-based test prep firm ALLEN

    The investment will come from 'Bodhi Tree Systems', a newly formed platform between Lupa Systems Founder and CEO James Murdoch and Uday Shankar

    Prashant K Nanda
    New Delhi / May 01, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST
    ALLEN Coaching is run by Maheshwari family in Kota, Rajasthan. (Source: Forbes India)

    James Murdoch and Uday Shankar led platform Bodhi Tree Systems on May 1 announced an investment of $600 million in Kota-based test prep firm ALLEN Career Institute.

    The strategic partnership and investment, the organisations said, will help ALLEN expand its offerings, and fuel physical and digital expansion across various Indian cities, a spokesperson of Allen said.

    The investment will come from 'Bodhi Tree Systems', a newly formed platform between Lupa Systems Founder and CEO James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, the former president of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and former Chairman of Star and Disney India.

    (It is  a developing story and will be updated)



    Prashant K Nanda is an Associate Editor at Moneycontrol .
    Tags: #Allen Career Institute #edtech #investmentsm Bodhi Tree Systems #James Murdoch #Kota Coaching #Uday Shankar
    first published: May 1, 2022 06:42 pm
