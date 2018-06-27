App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITC seeks shareholders’ nod to extend YC Deveshwar’s term

Deveshwar’s term is to end in February 2020

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG major, ITC, is set to extend YC Deveshwar’s term as chairman in non-executive role till 2022. His term is to end in February 2020.

“Resolved that, in accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, or any amendment thereto or modification thereof, this Meeting hereby approves the re-appointment of Yogesh Chander Deveshwar as Non-Executive Director, not liable to retire by rotation, and Chairman of the Company for the period from February 5, 2020 to February, 3, 2022,” said an exchange filing.

Deveshwar was Executive Chairman of the company for nearly 21 years. He joined ITC in 1968 and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and Harvard Business School.

In February 2017, he was appointed non-executive chairman for three years till 2020.

According to a notice on the exchanges, the company is seeking shareholders’ approval to extend Deveshwar’s term.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 08:58 am

tags #Business #Companies #Deveshwar #ITC

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.