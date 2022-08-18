IRCTC issues tender to monetise rail ticketing data

In order to boost revenue and increase profit, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has floated a tender to monetise its data assets, CNBC Aawaz reported on August 18 citing sources.

The ticketing arm of the Indian Railway reportedly plans to generate Rs 1,000 crore in revenue through digital monetisation.

“IRCTC is a reservoir of huge amount of digital data which opens several opportunities for IRCTC for monetisation,” it said.

IRCTC, a public sector undertaking that provides ticketing in addition to catering and tourism services for the Indian Railways has been a strong monopoly in the railway ticketing space.

It recently reported a 198 percent jump in net profit at Rs 245.52 crore for the quarter ending June.

IRCTC's revenue from operations soared 250.34 percent to Rs 852.59 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 243.36 crore in Q1FY22.