English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    India Cements inks pact with JSW Cement to divest entire stake in Springway Mining

    The stake has been offloaded by India Cements for a total consideration of Rs 476.87 crore, a regulatory filing stated.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 10, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    India Cements on October 10 announced it has entered into in a pact with JSW Cement to divest its entire stake in Springway Mining Pvt Ltd (SMPL) for nearly Rs 477 crore.

    "This is to inform you that our company has entered into a Share Purchase

    Agreement on 10.10.2022 with JSW Cement Limited (buyer) and divested the entire shareholdings held by it in Springway Mining Private Limited (SMPL), for a total consideration of Rs 476.87 crore," India Cements informed the stock exchanges.

    "Consequently, SMPL ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary of our company," the regulatory filing added.

    SMPL has a net worth of Rs 14.22 crore, the filing stated, adding that the company had a nil turnover in fiscal year 2021-22.

    The buyer, JSW Cement, has so far paid Rs 373.87 crore as part of the deal to acquire the stake in SMPL. The remaining amount of around Rs 103 crore will be paid on or before December 31, 2022, India Cements said.

    Close

    As per the filing, SMPL owns a limestone bearing land in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district and is in the process of setting up of a cement plant in the state's Damoh district.

    The shares of India Cements closed at Rs 275 apiece at the BSE on October 10, which 0.11 percent higher as compared to the previous day's close.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Companies #divestment #India Cements #JSW Cement #Springway Mining
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 06:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.