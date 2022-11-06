English
    Income Tax department conducts survey at Jyothy Labs premises

    The company said its full co-operation and support has been extended to the officials of the department during their survey proceedings

    Moneycontrol News
    November 06, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST
     
     
    Jyothy Labs said on November 6 that the Income Tax department conducted a survey at the company’s offices and manufacturing plant in the normal course of business.

    The company stated that its business operations have not been impacted due to the survey, according to an exchange filing.

    "The Company extended its full co-operation and support to the Officials of the Department during their survey proceedings and have provided them timely and correct information/ data as asked for and shall continue toprovide any further details/ information that might be required by them in future," Jyothy Labs said.
    first published: Nov 6, 2022 04:01 pm