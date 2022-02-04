business If board thinks I don't need to be MD, put my Rs 4,000 crore on the table: BharatPe's Ashneer Grover Grover is the co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, a company that was better known for its QR code aggregator app, service and surprise bank licence until a month ago, but is now best known for public spats between the founder and its main investor, allegations of fraud, poor work culture and an audio clip featuring Grover allegedly hurling choicest abuses at a Kotak employee. Moneycontrol exclusively spoke to Grover. Here are the highlights of the chat