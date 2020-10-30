172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|hdfc-securities-trading-platform-stops-working-issue-resolved-now-says-company-6039731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Securities trading platform stops working; issue resolved now, says company

Traders of HDFC Securities have been complaining about not being able to trade on the platform.

Tarun Sharma

HDFC Securities trading platform has not been working since morning. Traders of HDFC Securities have been complaining about not being able to trade on the securities platform.

HDFC securities technology server down from Friday morning. Investors have been complaining that they are not able to buy or sell on the trading platform of Securities.

Investors are saying that this problem is recurring in HDFC Securities. HDFC Securities is one of the largest broking companies in India.

A trader told Moneycontrol "This is not a one-time event, it’s a very frequent occurrence happening in which is a serious concern to be addressed".

HDFC Securities, Navanil Sengupta told Moneycontrol, "Today morning, our systems suffered a lag of 5-10 minutes during which a few customers faced issues while placing orders . Our IT team resolved this lag quickly and currently, all systems are working absolutely fine".
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 12:24 pm

tags #HDFC

