you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 01:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fitness startup Fittr raises $2 million from Sequoia Capital India's Surge programme

Surge is the rapid scale-up programme for early-stage startups in India and Southeast Asia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pune-based fitness startup Fittr on Tuesday said it has raised USD 2 million (over Rs 15 crore) from Sequoia Capital India's Surge programme. The company will deploy the pre-series A funds for hiring, technology and overseas expansion, Fittr Co-founder Jitendra Chouksey said.

Founded in January 2016, Fittr (formerly SQUATS Fitness) provides free access to diet and training tools, live fitness sessions with experts, Q&A with coaches, and connects users to a community of fitness experts and enthusiasts. With over 8.5 lakh members, the company said it been profitable since inception, achieving a cumulative revenue of USD 13 million.

Close

Fittr is focussing on markets like India, North America, Indonesia and Singapore, Chouksey said.

"Our vision is to become the leading global social platform and marketplace for fitness coaching, and the confidence shown by Surge in this vision is a shot in the arm for Fittr, he added.

"We have grown organically through word-of-mouth and transformation photos shared by Facebook group members. So far, we have transformed over 1,00,000 people and 30 per cent of our user base is global, spread across the US, UK, Australia, UAE and Canada," Fittr Co-founder Sonal Singh said.

Also read: Social media models: Why everyone is giving away cash on Instagram

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 01:21 pm

#Companies #Fittr #India #Sequoia Capital India's Surge programme #startups

