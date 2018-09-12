Editor's Take: Decoding the Singh brothers' split and the Fortis saga

The split in Fortis’s Singh brothers deepened after Shivinder Singh accused Malvinder and friend Sunil Godhwani of systemically undermining the interests of the Fortis group companies and their shareholders.

Shivinder also filed a case against Malvinder and Godhwani in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging 'oppression and mismanagement' of RHC Holding, Religare Enterprises and Fortis Healthcare.

The NCLT admitted the petition, and ordered status-quo. But analysts say it's too late for Shivinder to get absolved from the mess the group finds itself in.

Watch Prince Thomas decode the animosity between the warring factions and sums up the happenings at the Fortis Group.

Also read: Is it too late for Shivinder Singh to absolve himself from the group’s troubles?