App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Challenging the hegemony of Pepsi and Coca-Cola, Campa Cola is in revival mode

Campa Cola has a strong presence in the northern states and it hopes to widen its reach to other parts of the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Campa Cola, the brand that dominated India's soft drinks market between 1970s and 1990s, is back. Campa's parent company, Pure Drinks Group, aims to make it a national brand again, competing with the likes of Pepsi and Coca-Cola, as per a report in The Times of India.

It all started in 1949 when Pure Drinks Group introduced India to soda drinks by becoming the only manufacturers and distributors of Coca-Cola. However, Coca-Cola was forced out of India in 1977 because of the run-ins it had with the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act of 1973, which meant to protect locals from exploitation.

Campa was introduced then, with the slogan 'The Great Indian Taste' to fill the hole in the market created by Coca-Cola's exit. Without a foreign competitor, Campa flourished and grew. Now, Jaywantjit Singh, great-grandson of Sardar Mohan Singh, the founder of Pure Drinks Group, wants to bring it back to life and rule the market.

Campa Cola is available in 80 percent of the states across India with 13 franchises in Jammu & Kashmir, UP, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttaranchal, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar. The brand now wants to enter the south and soon be available pan-India.

related news

"We have a few franchising plants across India, catering to tier-2 and 3 cities, mainly in the north and northeast markets. We are now setting up a bottling unit in Silvassa with a capacity of 600 bottles per minute, which will cater to the western markets. We have a presence in Nepal and are looking at southern markets like Chennai. In a way, we are gradually moving to tier-1 cities as well. We are doing about 4 million cases across India," Jaywantjit told the paper.

While Coca-Cola was absent, Parle had risen through 70s and 80s with brands like Thums Up, Gold Spot and Limca. When Coca-Cola re-entered the market in the 1990s, it acquired these famous brands from Parle. All local cola brands crumbled after Coca-Cola and its rival PepsiCo came back to the market.
First Published on May 17, 2019 01:39 pm

tags #Business #Coca-Cola #Companies #India #PepsiCo

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat's Zinda song launch LIVE: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif arrive at t ...

Shah Rukh Khan appears on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, shares ...

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone has a problem with Cannes, t ...

Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra takes cues from Princess Diana, stuns in ...

Cannes 2019: Hina Khan is pretty in lavender on the third day of the g ...

Former WWE star Ashley Massaro dies at 39

Deepika Padukone's first look from Cannes 2019 is out!

India's Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor hosts girlfriend Malaika Arora at sp ...

De De Pyaar De Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu put up a ...

PUBG Mobile Season 7: All You Need to Know About RP EZ Mission License ...

SpiceJet to Launch Non-Stop Mumbai-Jeddah Flight Service from July

Robert Pattinson to Play New Batman? Here are 6 Actors Who've Played T ...

De De Pyaar De Movie Review: It's the Perfect Family Entertainer You W ...

HBSE 10th Result 2019: Haryana Board SSE 10th Results to be Announced ...

Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 to be Out Shortly at bseh.org.in: How t ...

HBSE 10th Result 2019: Haryana Board Class 10 SSE Result to be Declare ...

HBSE 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board to Release SSE Class ...

'Short-sighted': Kamala Harris Invokes Indian Heritage in Reply to Tru ...

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to host opposition leaders on May 23

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Pragya Thakur apologises for calling Godse a 'pa ...

Scenes from a Priyanka Gandhi rally: Delay and wreckage by harsh weath ...

'Big Bang Theory' exits TV airwaves with emotional episode

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex extends gains, up 400 points, Nifty near ...

Yes Bank surges 6% after CEO Ravneet Gill brushes off R Gandhi appoint ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

Battle for Bengal: Mamata terms Modi 'fascist', 'torturer' at Kolkata ...

De De Pyaar De movie review: Tabu, Ajay Devgn champion male infidelity ...

Nayeem Ahmad Shah, who was killed by cow vigilantes in Jammu's Bhaderw ...

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon ...

Taiwan becomes first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage, prov ...

IndiGo crisis: Rift between promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

Yashica Dutt on her decision to come out as Dalit: 'The truth was out, ...

Rome Masters: How many lines does Nick Kyrgios have to cross before we ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.