Business Insight | Will Made in India goods replace Chinese products?

Indian companies are increasingly being sounded out by overseas clients.
A slew of global entities are now shifting their attention to India to procure finished goods. These entities would earlier purchase finished goods from China. Textile major Welspun India and clockmaker Ajanta Orpat Group are seeing increased interest from overseas clients.The outrage over China's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak has led to this decision.
Watch this edition of Business Insight to find out how big China is as an export market and whether India is well prepared to offer export services.
First Published on Apr 30, 2020 07:44 pm