Big Story | UPI transactions return to pre-COVID levels

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform recorded its highest ever monthly transaction volumes of 1.34 billion in June, jumping back to pre-COVID-19 levels. UPI transactions had dipped to under a billion in April - the first time since October 2019, due to the lockdown, and later started growing in May, signalling recovery. Here is what the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data tells us about the digital payments market.