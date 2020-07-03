Big Story | UPI transactions return to pre-COVID levels

UPI transactions have surpassed those in February, which was the last full month of pre-COVID business in India
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform recorded its highest ever monthly transaction volumes of 1.34 billion in June, jumping back to pre-COVID-19 levels. UPI transactions had dipped to under a billion in April - the first time since October 2019, due to the lockdown, and later started growing in May, signalling recovery. Here is what the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data tells us about the digital payments market.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 07:40 pm