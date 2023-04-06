English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Ashish Jhaveri of Barclays may join Jefferies as new India i-banking spearhead

    Ashish, currently the head of M&A at Barclays, is likely to join Jefferies over the next few months, said an industry source.

    Ashwin Mohan
    April 06, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
    Leadership Appointment

    India is a growth market for Jefferies and they want to build the team here, said another industry source

    Senior dealmaker Ashish Jhaveri has resigned from Barclays and may be headed to rival investment bank Jefferies as the new head of investment banking (India), multiple industries sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

    Ashish, currently the head of M&A at Barclays, is likely to join Jefferies over the next few months, one of the persons above shared.

    "India is a growth market for Jefferies and they want to build the team here, " a second person said.

    A third person also confirmed Jhaveri's proposed move.

    Corporate Crossings Corporate Crossings

    Related stories

    All the three persons above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

    When contacted, Barclays declined to comment.

    Jhaveri and Jefferies were unavailable for an immediate comment.

    On Jan 28, 2022, Moneycontrol was the first to report that Jibi Jacob, Managing Director and Head, Capital Markets (Investment Banking) at Edelweiss Financial Services had resigned and was headed to Jefferies as MD and Head (Capital Markets), India and South Asia.

    (This is a developing story and will be updated shortly)

    Ashwin Mohan
    Tags: #Ashish Jhaveri #Corporate Crossings
    first published: Apr 6, 2023 05:31 pm