    AGEL to issue of 2 crore shares worth Rs 3,850 crore to Green Energy Investment

    PTI
    May 12, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

    Adani Green Energy’s management committee on Thursday approved the allotment of two crore equity shares for Rs 3,850 crore to Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd.

    "Management committee of the Company, at its meeting held today approved allotment of the equity shares of Company by way of the private placement on a preferential issue basis to Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd,” a BSE filing said.

    Adani Green Energy (AGEL) will issue 2,00,18,198 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at the rate of Rs 1,923.25 per share for Rs 38,49,99,99,303.50 to Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd, it added.

    The equity shares will be listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.



    Tags: #Adani Green Energy #AGEL #Business #Companies #Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd
    first published: May 12, 2022 11:09 am
