Absolutdata integrates IBM Watson for enhanced Insight Mining

Data analytics firm Absolutdata announced that they have embedded IBM Watson services into their NAVIK AI Platform to help companies build an Intelligence Stack across Sales and Marketing functions.

The Watson enhanced NAVIK AI Platform combines data, analytics and technology to optimize decisions on an ongoing basis without having to build a data science. The benefits seen include salesforce effectiveness, customer targeting, campaign management and optimized decision making across industries.

"Many of our global clients are interested in achieving the business transformation that AI can deliver," said Dr. Anil Kaul, Co-founder and CEO of Absolutdata. "Yet they struggle with the best approach to start, and how to get the promised scalable business impact. IBM Watson AI can deliver results quickly, economically and at a scale that gets noticed at the board level."

"We are in the early stages of companies building their intelligence stack and NAVIK enables our clients to develop a strategic competitive advantage that will last a long time," Dr. Kaul added.

Integrating IBM Watson with Absolutdata's NAVIK AI platform and services allows clients to utilize analytical frameworks and natural language processing to mine existing sales data.

Following a phased approach, Absolutdata has incorporated IBM Watson into NAVIK SalesAI, NAVIK MarketingAI, NAVIK ResearchAI and NAVIK MicroMods, with others under development. Absolutdata is also using other IBM services such as Weather to enhance effectiveness in certain modules.