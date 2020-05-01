3 Point Analysis | Reliance Industries Q4 Results

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on Reliance Industries Q4 Results and other key announcements made by RIL
Reliance Industries, the country's largest listed company by
market cap has come out with its fourth-quarter numbers. The consolidated profit came at 6,348 crores in Q4 registering a decline of 45.5 percent sequentially. The bottom line was hit by a one-time loss of Rs 4,267 crore due to a fall in oil prices and demand destruction post-COVID-19, but healthy growth in Reliance Jio limited the profit decline.
First Published on May 1, 2020 01:00 pm