you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Reliance Industries Q4 Results

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on Reliance Industries Q4 Results and other key announcements made by RIL

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Reliance Industries, the country's largest listed company by

market cap has come out with its fourth-quarter numbers. The consolidated profit came at 6,348 crores in Q4 registering a decline of 45.5 percent sequentially. The bottom line was hit by a one-time loss of Rs 4,267 crore due to a fall in oil prices and demand destruction post-COVID-19, but healthy growth in Reliance Jio limited the profit decline.


Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on Reliance Industries Q4 Results and other key announcements made by RIL



First Published on May 1, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Moneycontrol Videos #Mukesh Ambani #Q4 analysis #Q4 results #reliance jio #Reliance pay cuts #Reliance-Facebook Deal #RIL annoucements #RIL Q4 #videos

