3 Point Analysis | Reliance Industries Q4 Results

Reliance Industries, the country's largest listed company by

market cap has come out with its fourth-quarter numbers. The consolidated profit came at 6,348 crores in Q4 registering a decline of 45.5 percent sequentially. The bottom line was hit by a one-time loss of Rs 4,267 crore due to a fall in oil prices and demand destruction post-COVID-19, but healthy growth in Reliance Jio limited the profit decline.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on Reliance Industries Q4 Results and other key announcements made by RIL