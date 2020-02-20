App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Radico Khaitan Q3FY20 review

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the fineprint and outlook on Radico Khaitan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Liquor manufacturer Radico Khaitan continued to grow in Q3FY20. Wider distribution and new product launches worked for the company's benefit.

Its revenue climbed 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) as Indian-made foreign liquor volumes came in at 6.5 million cases, up 14 percent, volumes of premium segment went up 21 percent and popular segment was up 11 percent.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the fineprint and outlook on the company

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 05:42 pm

tags #3Point Analysis #Companies #Q3FY20 result analysis #Radico Khaitan

