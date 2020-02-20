3-Point Analysis | Radico Khaitan Q3FY20 review

Liquor manufacturer Radico Khaitan continued to grow in Q3FY20. Wider distribution and new product launches worked for the company's benefit.

Its revenue climbed 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) as Indian-made foreign liquor volumes came in at 6.5 million cases, up 14 percent, volumes of premium segment went up 21 percent and popular segment was up 11 percent.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the fineprint and outlook on the company