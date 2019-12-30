3-Point Analysis | No consumption slowdown for Trent

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the company's outlook and what should be the investors' strategy.
Amid slowed consumption in the economy, Trent reported a strong Q2 performance in FY20.
The multi-category retailer saw accelerated store additions and healthy same-store sales that demand investor attention.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the company's outlook and what should be the investors' strategy.Watch the video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 07:04 pm