you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | No consumption slowdown for Trent

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the company's outlook and what should be the investors' strategy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid slowed consumption in the economy, Trent reported a strong Q2 performance in FY20.
The multi-category retailer saw accelerated store additions and healthy same-store sales that demand investor attention.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the company's outlook and what should be the investors' strategy.Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 30, 2019 07:04 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Indian retail #Tata Group #Trent #video

