App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | More states to roll out electric vehicles policy

Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Goa and Assam have almost finalised policies to promote e-vehicles.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra, eight more states are readying policies to boost electric vehicles' mobility within their boundaries. Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Goa and Assam have almost finalised their respective policies to promote e-vehicles.

Incentives would be given to push for further development in the sector. However, a timeline for the roll-out of these policies has not been fixed.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on what incentives will these policies include and will this be a game changer for these states.

Watch the video for more...
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 01:30 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Electric Vehicles Policy #Karnataka #Kerala #Maharashtra

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.