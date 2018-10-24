3 Point Analysis | More states to roll out electric vehicles policy

After Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra, eight more states are readying policies to boost electric vehicles' mobility within their boundaries. Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Goa and Assam have almost finalised their respective policies to promote e-vehicles.

Incentives would be given to push for further development in the sector. However, a timeline for the roll-out of these policies has not been fixed.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on what incentives will these policies include and will this be a game changer for these states.