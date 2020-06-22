3-Point Analysis | Hexaware board approves delisting

The Hexaware Technologies board has approved the proposed delisting of the firm based on the recommendation by ICICI Securities.

On June 12, the company had appointed ICICI Securities as a merchant banker for delisting of the company from stock exchanges and carry out due diligence.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does 3-Point Analysis to understand the rationale behind this move and how the delisting will impact the shareholders.