Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Hexaware board approves delisting

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does 3 Point Analysis to understand the rationale behind this move and how the delisting will impact the shareholders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Hexaware Technologies board has approved the proposed delisting of the firm based on the recommendation by ICICI Securities.

On June 12, the company had appointed ICICI Securities as a merchant banker for delisting of the company from stock exchanges and carry out due diligence.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does 3-Point Analysis to understand the rationale behind this move and how the delisting will impact the shareholders.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:48 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Delisting #Hexaware #Hexaware Technologies #ICICI Securities #video

