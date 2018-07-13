App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commodities@Moneycontrol: Cotton prices rise in India on increased demand from China

Watch the video for a roundup of key happenings in the commodities market with deep dive into some of the most active counters.

Manisha Gupta

Manisha Gupta 

Faced with a cotton output deficit this year, China has already placed some advance orders with Indian producers, thereby pushing local cotton prices up.

Apart from China, many other Asian countries like Bangladesh and Indonesia have also placed import orders for cotton from India.

Experts feel that all these positives have been factored into the market price of cotton and that the commodity may now see some price consolidation.

Watch the video to know more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 09:33 pm

tags #Commodities & Currencies #commodities@moneycontrol #round up of commodities

