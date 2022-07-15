English
    Watch Commodities Update | Why is Rupee falling vs US dollar? Impact on your spends & investments decoded

    Rupee has declined 7.5% versus the US dollar in 2022. Meanwhile, crude continues to trade near $100 a barrel levels. Amid flight of foreign capital from Indian stock exchanges, and fears regarding slowing economic growth, the Reserve Bank of India has been directly and indirectly intervening. How do these macros affect the common man? Watch the video to find out

