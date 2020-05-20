App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Soybean futures slip on muted demand

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for June delivery fell Rs 10, or 0.26 percent, to Rs 3,788 per quintal with an open interest of 78,125 lots.

PTI

Soybean prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 10 to Rs 3,788 per quintal in futures market as participants cut down their positions on weak spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for June delivery fell Rs 10, or 0.26 percent, to Rs 3,788 per quintal with an open interest of 78,125 lots.

The fall in soybean prices in futures trade was mostly due to reduction of exposure by participants, marketmen said.

Close

However, Soybean for July delivery went up by Rs 24, or 0.64 percent, to Rs 3,730 per quintal with an open interest of 16,290 lots.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

related news

First Published on May 20, 2020 04:05 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #Soybean

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Life insurance companies may shut down nearly 1,000 branches to cut costs

COVID-19 impact | Life insurance companies may shut down nearly 1,000 branches to cut costs

The music fades away: Bollywood's background dancers look for help to survive

The music fades away: Bollywood's background dancers look for help to survive

Centre released Rs 15,340 crore as GST compensation for 2020-21: Sources

Centre released Rs 15,340 crore as GST compensation for 2020-21: Sources

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.