Soybean futures slip on muted demand

Soybean prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 4 to Rs 3,882 per quintal in futures market as participants cut down their positions on weak spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for May delivery fell Rs 4, or 0.1 percent, to Rs 3,882 per quintal with an open interest of 3,745 lots.

The fall in soybean prices in futures trade was mostly due to reduction of exposure by participants, market men said.

However, soybean for June delivery went up by Rs 10, or 0.26 percent, to Rs 3,808 per quintal with an open interest of 78,420 lots.



