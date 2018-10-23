Lead futures advance 0.17% driven by spot demand

Supported by rising demand from battery makers, lead rose 0.17 percent in futures trade Tuesday as speculators built up fresh positions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in the current month was up 25 paise, or 0.17 percent, at Rs 146.95 per kg, in a business turnover of 343 lots.

According to market analysts, rising demand from battery makers at spot markets but a weak trend overseas capped the gains.