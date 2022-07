business Watch: Is oil headed towards another decline? Last week, JPMorgan estimated that global oil prices could reach $380 a barrel if US and European penalties prompt Russia to inflict retaliatory crude-output cuts. And yesterday, Citi said that crude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year if a demand-crippling recession hits the global economy. After crude oil fell 9% overnight to an 8-week low, Manisha and Karunya talk demand and supply concerns as well as see where it could be headed