Copper futures rise 0.75% on spot demand, global cues

Copper futures traded higher at Rs 454.45 per kg on April 1 on the back of firm global cues amid a pick-up in domestic demand at the spot markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in April contracts rose by Rs 3.40, or 0.75 percent, to Rs 454.45 per kg in a business turnover of 13,893 lots.

Market analysts said besides increased demand from consuming industries, a firm trend in base metals at global market mainly influenced copper prices at futures trade.