HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE launches commodity derivative trading in turmeric

The launch of turmeric futures was done in Sangli, the turmeric city of Maharashtra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading stock exchange BSE June 28 commenced commodity derivatives trading in turmeric with a lot size of 10 metric tonne.

Launch of trading in turmeric contracts is in line with our long-term vision to introduce various agri/non-Agri commodities contracts on BSE platform," BSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said in a statement.

The launch of turmeric futures was done in Sangli, the turmeric city of Maharashtra, it added.

"We believe there is a lot of scope for growth in the commodities market and look forward to launching more agri commodities and providing effective risk hedging instruments using the latest technology and risk management framework to all Indian stakeholders," Chauhan said.

The exchange has fixed a trading and delivery of 10 MT. The basic delivery centre for the turmeric contracts is Nizamabad with additional delivery centres at Sangli, Erode, and Basmat.

BSE has tied up with various agricultural premier associations and warehouse service providers in the country for the growth and development of commodity derivatives markets in the agricultural complex, it said.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #Ashishkumar Chauhan #BSE #Business #Commodities #Turmeric

