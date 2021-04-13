Colgate-Palmolive Q4 PAT seen up 12.9% YoY to Rs 223.1 cr: Sharekhan

Q1. First introduced in test markets in 1946 with national distribution reached in 1949, it was touted as "America's Washday Favorite". It quickly gained dominance in the market, dwarfing the sales of its own products (such as Ivory Snow) as well as the competition. Originally, it was a white powdered solid, but the brand line was later expanded to include a liquid form. Which famous brand are we talking about?

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Colgate-Palmolive to report net profit at Rs 223.1 crore up 12.9% year-on-year (down 10.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,227.3 crore, according to Sharekhan.

