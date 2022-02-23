English
    Coca-Cola ropes in Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador for Thums Up

    Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan was associated with rival cola brand, Pepsi, for a long period of time and this is his first big endorsement after the controversy involving his son Aryan Khan in a drug case last year.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan stars as a gritty action hero in a new beverage commercial. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @iamsrk)

    Beverage major Coca-Cola has signed Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for Thums Up. Earlier, Khan was associated with rival cola brand, Pepsi, for a long period of time and this is his first big endorsement after the controversy involving his son Aryan Khan in a drug case last year.

    The new commercial for Thums Up featuring Khan, will have an integrated campaign across TV, social, digital, shopper, and OOH platforms. "Teaming up with King Khan, the brand amplifies this core value and adds an action-packed cinematic storytelling with SRK portraying both reel and real-life hero in the ad-film," said a joint statement.

    Thums Up, which has become a billion dollar brand in 2021, has partnership with the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games and cricket. Commenting on the new campaign, Sumeli Chatterjee, Head - Integrated Marketing Experiences (IMX), Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia said, Thums Up is a 45-year young brand that has always inspired millions to stay committed to their dreams.

    "When we launched #PalatDe last year, the upside-down bottle of Thums Up became symbolic of the #PalatDe spirit - turning down every naysayer who cast a doubt on your ability. Building on this platform, we are thrilled to team up with Shah Rukh Khan to tell the story of the #ThumsUpStrong spirit," Chatterjee said. Khan said, "I am exhilarated to be representing India's most iconic brand Thums Up, as it resonates perfectly with my perspective of never giving up, irrespective of the many challenges life may throw at us.

    It is this attitude which transforms each one of us into a hero in our own fields. This campaign is truly special for me, as it gave me the chance to perform some really cool stunts and action sequences which I thoroughly enjoyed."

    In the new commercial, Khan in his imitable action-hero avatar, performs breathtaking stunts on top of a train. Thums Up was acquired by The Coca-Cola Company in 1993, when the Atlanta-headquartered company had re-entered the Indian market, from Ramesh Chauhan of Parle Bisleri.

    (With PTI inputs)
