Feb 28, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CNBC-TV18 IBLA 2020 LIVE: Glad GDP numbers indicate there is some steadying in economy, says FM Sitharaman
Catch live updates as CNBC-TV18 hosts the 15th Edition of the India Business Leaders Award
Welcome to the live coverage of the 15th Edition of CNBC-TV18's India Business Leaders Award.The awards celebrate achievements in the world of business and honour leaders across various sectors that have distinguished themselves over the last year.
FM Sitharaman at the IBLA Awards: Industry should see and grab the opportunities that crop up. The government is helped when industry sees and grabs opportunity. Easier for the government to help when industry gives pointers on how best to help. The government will be responsive to industry’s need, not act like we know everything. The prime minister has asked all ministries to work with purpose-driven intervention. 'Listen to us' is the most common request I get from industry.
FM Sitharaman at the IBLA Awards: Met many global investors at G20 meet who want to expand their India footprint. Global investors have told me India is the place they’re looking at to drive growth. Those who desperately wanted help have taken the first step and banks have been ready. Banks are willing to help, but will first have to straighten out existing difficulties. Have to end the impetus of non-performing assets (NPAs) before fresh lending can pick up. Cannot shatter the system in a bid to help stressed companies and industries. Did not expect either a surprise or a shocker from the Q3 GDP numbers. Glad the GDP numbers indicate there is some steadying in the economy.
FM Sitharaman at the IBLA Awards: The industry has indicated that if the coronavirus threat is protracted, there may be a problem. Issues raised included raw material shortage, lack of tech/component support from China. Industry has suggested air-lifting people, components from China to keep operations running. Global investors I met at the G20 meet are serious about coming to India.
FM Sitharaman at the IBLA Awards: None of the sectors told me that there is a ‘major issue’ right now with respect to coronavirus. Don’t think there is a need to panic at the moment. Contingency plan to tackle issues arising due to coronavirus is almost ready. Have had exhaustive consultations with various sectors on coronavirus.
Outstanding Company of the Year: The winner of the award is HDFC Bank.
Outstanding Business Leader of the Year: The winner of the award is CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services Rajesh Gopinathan.
Brand Campaign of the Year: The winner of the award is Fevicol.
Special Jury Recommendation- The Disruptors: The winner of the award is Nykaa.
The Disruptors: The winner of the award is Unified Payments Interface.
Most Promising Company of the Year: The winner of the award is Vinati Organics Limited.