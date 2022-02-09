Clean Science and Technology: Green chemistry, process innovation key levers

Chemicals

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The stock of Clean Science and Technology Ltd (CSTL; Market Cap: Rs 24,513 crore; CMP: Rs 2,308) has posted a 40 percent return from our earlier recommendation in Sept’21. Key levers for our constructive view had been process innovation, which had helped in superior margins, and the practice of green chemistry. However, even after the recent correction, valuations are pricey. This prompts us to examine the product diversification strategy and the sustenance of the company’s margins. New products - polymerisation inhibitor...