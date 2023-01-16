English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Cholamandalam Q3 Net Profit seen up 13.4% YoY to Rs. 593.8 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 16.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,726.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Broker Research
    January 16, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects Cholamandalam to report net profit at Rs. 593.8 crore up 13.4% year-on-year (up 5.4% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 16.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,726.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


    Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 11.7% Y-o-Y (up 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,083.3 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Prabhudas_Financial Services

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Cholamandalam #earnings #financial services #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll
    first published: Jan 16, 2023 07:35 pm