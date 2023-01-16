Cholamandalam Q3 Net Profit seen up 13.4% YoY to Rs. 593.8 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects Cholamandalam to report net profit at Rs. 593.8 crore up 13.4% year-on-year (up 5.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 16.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,726.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 11.7% Y-o-Y (up 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,083.3 crore.

Prabhudas_Financial Services